Eight known Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, 28 more in total, as Dutch death toll hits 5,590

Public health agency RIVM confirmed the deaths of 28 more Covid-19 patients in the Netherlands, bringing the total number of fatal cases there to 5,590. At least eight people died on Wednesday, and 23 the previous day, the agency said.

The new fatalities reported by the RIVM took place between April 8 and May 14.

From March 14 through May 12, the health agency said that 27 more people with Covid-19 were hospitalized than it had previously known about. Some 11,457 people in the country have required hospitalization for the coronavirus disease since the pandemic began.

Of that total, four people were hospitalized on Tuesday, and 12 were admitted on Monday.

To date, 43,481 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 270.​ Since March 9, 282,776 have been tested for the coronavirus infection.