12 year old possibly killed in illegal street race: Report

The police are investigating whether a fatal accident in Reuver last month, in which a 12-year-old girl was killed and her mother seriously hurt, was caused by an illegal street race, the police confirmed to L1 after several sources told the news agency that a street race was taking place at the time of the accident.

The accident happened on Rijksweg at around 9:15 p.m. on April 24. The girl was cycling with her mother when both were hit by a car. Mother and child were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital a few days later.

The motorist, a 28-year-old man from Tegelen, was held by the police, but released again after questioning. No further arrests were made.

The police are investigating the accident, including looking into reports of an illegal street race, a police spokesperson said to L1. More witnesses will be questioned at the end of this week. "And so we hope to complete the puzzle soon," the spokesperson said.