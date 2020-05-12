Second suspect held for murder of man found dead in Breukelen canal

The police arrested a second suspect on suspicion of involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Bas Vijzelaar, whose body was found in the Amsterdam-Rijnkanaal near Breukelen in mid-March. The police are investigating what role the 29-year-old man from Utrecht played in Vijzelaar's death, the police said in a statement.

Vijzelaar's body and car were found in the canal on March 14th, after a passerby spotted blood, glass and a mobile phone lying on Kanaaldijk Oost. The police soon identified a 30-year-old man from Oudekerk aan de Amstel as a suspect and arrested him two days later.

Last week the police reported that there is increasing evidence that a second person was involved in Vijzelaar's murder.