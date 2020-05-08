Second suspect sought in murder of man found dead in canal

The police believe a second person was involved in the murder of 30-year-old Bas Vijzelaar, who was found dead in the Amsterdam-Rijn Canal in Breukelen in March. Investigators call on the public's help to identify and track down this suspect.

Vijzelaar's body was found in the canal near Breukelen on Saturday, March 14, after a passerby spotted blood, glass and a mobile phone lying on the Kanaaldijk Oost. A sonar boat and divers helped find Vijzelaar's body and his car in the canal. The police believe he was killed the night before.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect and arrested him on March 16. But further investigation increasingly indicate that a second person may have been involved in the murder, the police said in a statement on Friday.

The police are therefore again calling on people who had contact with Vijzelaar between March 7 and 14, and who haven't spoken to the police yet, to come forward. Investigators also want to talk to anyone who may know who Vijzelaar had contact with in the weeks before his death, or anyone with any information that may relate to this case.