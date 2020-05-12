Apartment fire leaves two dead, two hurt in Limburg

An apartment fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday left two people dead and two others injured in Landgraaf. The two dead bodies had not been identified by Tuesday afternoon, and a police and forensic investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.

It started at about 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on the Lindestraat, police said in a statement. Ambulances and police officers were dispatched to the scene as firefighters tackled the flames. The first responders evacuated apartments in the three-story building and searched for survivors.

A police spokesperson told local media outlet L1 that the victims’ remains had neither been recovered nor identified, and thus it was not known if they were residents of the apartment. The two injured people were treated and released from a local hospital.

“In addition to the apartment where the flames broke out, another four apartments suffered fire damage,” police said.