Only 4 people per table in coronavirus guidelines for reopening restaurants, bars

Cafes, restaurants and bars may only work on reservations, there may be no more than four people per table or at the bar, and guests will be asked about their health and any symptoms they or people in their home have had before being allowed to enter, according to guidelines drawn up by hospitality association KHN, RTL Nieuws reports.

Upon entering a restaurant or bar, guests will have to disinfect their hands with hand sanitizer and answer questions about their health - did they have a cough, runny nose, a fever, or shortness of breath in the past 24 hours? Did any of their housemates have these symptoms. The catering establishments can refuse guests if there is a suspicion of cold or flu like symptoms. Servers will keep 1.5 meters away from guests as much as possible.

A maximum of four people can sit at a table or at the bar, unless it involves a household consisting of more people. Once guests have left, the tables, chairs, and menus will be thoroughly cleaned. The new arrangements must be visibly posted on terraces, at the entrances of all catering establishments, and on their website and social media.

The guidelines were drawn up by KHN in collaboration with restaurant, cafe and bar owners, employers organizations VNO-NCW and MKB Nederland, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, and consultancy firm McKinsey. The guidelines stress that it is crucial for the industry that catering entrepreneurs can continue to rely on support measures, regardless of whether they choose to reopen.