Three N. & S. Americans arrested in €10 million crystal meth bust

Police in the Netherlands arrested three people and seized an estimated 10 million euros worth of crystal methamphetamine after raiding a barn in Achter-Drempt. Several kilograms of raw crystal meth, unfinished product, and chemicals were found in the drug lab which would have further increased the street value of the drugs, police said.

The three men taken into custody on Friday night included a 37-year-old from the United States, a 29-year-old from Mexico, and a 19-year-old Colombian. All three were still being questioned on Sunday morning. A remand hearing is expected to take place on Monday or Tuesday.

A police tactical team made the arrests and carried out an investigation while wearing respiratory units. A specialized unit of the police and fire departments was called in to dismantle the illicit laboratory.

Fewer than 500 people reside in the small village of Achter-Drempt, which lies less than 20 kilometers from the German border. It is governed by the municipality of Bronckhorst, in Gelderland.