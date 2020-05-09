Travel industry seeks public sympathy on vouchers as lawsuits mount

The travel operator association ANVR has advised travel organizations in the Netherlands to refrain from refunding travelers for canceled trips for the time being, requesting that the public show understanding for travel organizations and accept vouchers instead.

The announcement follows as customer dissatisfaction mounts around vouchers being handed out by airlines in exchange for trip cancellations, with the consumer association Consumentenbond calling on the Dutch government on Wednesday to cease their distribution altogether.

Already, the first lawsuits have been filed by disgruntled travelers against travel organizations, says ANVR chairman Frank Oostdam.

"The first consumer subpoenas have already been issued. I can only hope that the judge takes into account that we cannot do otherwise. It's force majeure. We cannot comply with the law," Oostdam told De Stentor in an interview.

Oostdam emphasized further that tour operators are in an emergency and that they therefore left with few options. “At this time, we can hand out vouchers until June 1. In the darkest scenario, we still have to pay money afterwards, but then travel organizations go bankrupt," he said​