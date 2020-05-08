Total Covid-19 deaths top 5,350 as RIVM announces 71 more fatal cases

Public health agency RIVM confirmed that another 71 people died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, in cases dating from March 31 through the present day. It means a total of 5,359 people in the Netherlands has died during the global health crisis, the agency stated on Friday.

Ten of those deaths took place on Thursday, and 18 more fatal cases were included in Wednesday's tally, indicating that at least 40 patients with coronavirus passed away on that day.

The RIVM also said that 35 more people were hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 11,227. With hospitals expanding the care they provide, more patients will also be tested for a coronavirus infection. "This is being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the hospital," the RIVM said.

An initial dataset provided by the RIVM showed no new hospitalizations on Thursday. NL Times was in contact with the RIVM to clarify this at the time of publication.

In total, 42,093 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Netherlands, an increase of 319 from Thursday. Some 254,051 have been tested for the virus.