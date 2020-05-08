Half of NL residents want to keep working from home after coronavirus crisis

Working from home seems to be a hit for many employees in the Netherlands. 53 percent are positive about working from home and 49 percent want to keep doing so, at least partly, after the coronavirus crisis is over, according to a survey by Nationale Vacaturebank​ and Intermediair​ among over a thousand Dutch workers, AD reports.

"Working from home used to be something that was discussed in the workplace. Employers and employees mainly saw the possible disadvantages. But now that a large part of the Dutch had no other choice, we also see the benefits," Maarten Naaijkens of the Nationale Vacaturebank said tot he newspaper.

The lack of a commute is one of the main advantages of working from home, with 68 percent of respondents calling this a benefit. 61 percent said that working from home gives them more balance between work- and home life. And 29 percent called it a plus that they have more time with their family.

The primary reason for people to miss the office is their coworkers. 59 percent of respondents said they miss their colleagues. Among highly educated workers, it was even 65 percent. The social component of work is hard to imitate with digital means, Naaijkens said to the newspaper. "Video call really is something different than seeing someone in person. Work is important for many people to maintain social contact. We don't usually think about what our colleagues mean to us, but if that contact suddenly disappears, it becomes immediately clear."

Although offices will eventually be fully available again, Naaijkens thinks that the way we work in the Netherlands has changed for good. "We are entering a different time with how we view work. Both employers and employees have experienced the benefits of working from home. The question will become for many functions: do you really need to be in the office every day for what you are doing?"