23 people at asylum center infected with coronavirus

Some 22 residents and one staff member at an asylum reception center in Sneek have tested positive for coronavirus. All residents and employees of the temporary housing location in Friesland will be tested for the virus over the next three days, a representative of the regional health service confirmed to broadcaster NOS.

So far everyone is doing well, with some showing no symptoms, a representative of the asylum center said to the broadcaster.

There are 550 residents at the facility, and several hundred have already been tested. All staff and residents were told to stay in isolation until their test results come back. The increased testing began after a resident showed a positive result on Monday.

By the time everyone's test has been completed, it was expected that many more will have tested positive.