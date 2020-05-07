Hema to sell mouth masks at train stations

HEMA will soon start selling mouth masks at train stations. From June 1st it will be mandatory for public transit users in the Netherlands to wear a non-medical mouth mask.

The HEMA stores will sell "ordinary masks", not medical masks, a spokesperson said to news wire ANP on Thursday. "HEMA already has the protective gear, the purchasing department was ahead of the curve."

Exactly when the masks will hit stores, the spokesperson could not say. But it will be well before June 1st, she said. She expects demand to be "extremely high".

How many masks HEMA bought and from where, the spokesperson would not tell ANP for competitive reasons. She could also not say whether there would be enough, but stressed that consumers shouldn't hoard masks so that everyone can have one.