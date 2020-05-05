Those most at-risk for Covid-19 identified, told to stay home as NL reopens

The RIVM has laid out in detail the groups of people considered to be vulnerable to the Covid-19 disease and who should therefore take extra precautions as the 'intelligent lockdown' begins to ease in the coming weeks. With the government considering allowing cafes and restaurants to reopen their terraces from June 1 and possibly hair salons from next week, the anticipated increase in the number of people out and about introduces new risks of transmission.

"Some people are more likely than others to become seriously ill if they are infected with the new coronavirus," the public health agency said on Tuesday, pointing out that people over 70 years of age and adults over 18 with underlying conditions should be particularly careful. Such conditions include chronic respiratory, heart or lung problems, diabetes, kidney disease, immune disorders, cancer, HIV, liver disease and obesity.

According to another report released by the RIVM on Tuesday, these underlying conditions result in a considerably higher likelihood of death for all age groups. Of the Covid-19 deaths from people who had had underlying conditions and who were under 70 years of age, for example, 44 percent were suffering from cardiovascular disease and hypertension, 27 percent with diabetes and a further 24 percent with chronic lung diseases.

"If you belong to the at-risk group, then stay at home as much as possible. Go outside only when necessary. If you do have to go outside, follow the measures carefully. Keep 1.5 meters away from others and ensure good hygiene measures. Wash your hands often with soap and water and do not touch your nose or mouth with your hands as much as possible," said the RIVM.

Because this can be especially concerning to those considered vulnerable, the RIVM has reminded such people to remain at home, even if they begin to fall ill and require medical assistance.

"Do not go to the doctor or the hospital, but call the doctor," the RIVM reiterated. "Call the doctor if you get sicker or if you need medical help. For example if you get a high fever or have difficulty breathing," they added.

Full list of those most in danger if they get Covid-19