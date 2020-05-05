Dutch investigative journalist wins Pulitzer

Dutch investigative journalist Christian Triebert and his colleagues at the New York Times were awarded a Pulitzer prize for international reporting. The newspaper won the prize for a "set of enthralling stories, reported at great risk, exposing the predations of Vladimir Putin's regime."

This involved eight stories about a Russian involvement in world events. Triebert was involved in two of the stories. He and the Visual Investigations team found evidence last year of Russian bombing raids on Syrian hospitals. And they found evidence of Russian pilots targeting Syrian civilians.

"This is such a big prize. I have been working at The New York Times for a year now and of course we have done a lot of research and we knew it would be appreciated, but this is really great," Triebert said to NOS. Due to the entry ban in the United States, he is currently stuck in the Netherlands. "We just celebrated it through Zoom, like it is now. A bit crazy, though."