Victim in Amsterdam shooting recently acquitted of ATM bombings in Germany: Report

A 29-year-old man from Amsterdam shot and killed on the corner of Panamalaan and Borneolaan early on Sunday morning, was identified as convict Omar Essalih by Het Parool. According to the Amsterdam newspaper, Essalih had a criminal record for car theft and firearm possession, among other things.

The man was recently acquitted of two ATM bombings in Germany, where some 118 thousand euros were stolen by blowing up two ATMs. He was convicted of stealing a car in De Pijp and laundering a motorcycle connected to this crime, according to the newspaper.

In 2018, Essalih was sentenced to 10 months in prison for the illegal possession of two firearms and pepper spray. He claimed that he had those weapons for self defense, after he was shot at on Carillonstraat in 2017 - one of multiple attempts on his life, Het Parl reports.

The police did not confirm the identity of the victim killed in the Amsterdam Oost shooting at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, only saying that the victim was a 29-year-old man from Amsterdam. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

A burning vehicle with a German registration was found near the crime scene a short time after the shooting, according to NU.nl. The investigators believe this vehicle was used as a getaway car.