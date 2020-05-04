Suspects of German ATM bombing arrested in Weert; explosive in car

Two persons suspected of an attempted ATM bombing in Germany were arrested in Weert in Limburg during the early hours of Monday morning. An explosive was found in the car the suspects used, the police said in a statement. The explosive was safely disposed of by the police's explosive removal department.

The attempted ATM bombing happened in Schwelm in Germany. The German authorities notified their Dutch counterparts, because the suspects' car was seen heading towards the border. The Dutch police spotted the car and gave chase. A warning shot was fired during the chase, the police said.

The car was brought to a halt on Roermondseweg when it crashed into a gate of a house, the police said. The suspects got out and fled. Two were arrested, a third is still at large.

Roermondseweg was closed down for police investigation.