Netherlands retail sector wants uniform coronavirus rules for shopping streets

Dutch retail association Detailhandel Nederland is calling on the government to come up with uniform and unambiguous social distancing rules for shopping streets. Many consumers are uncertain about what exactly is and is not allowed, because measures differ per municipality, Hester Duursema of Detailhandel Nederland said to NOS.

"The crowds on the shopping streets are increasing, and that is good But we have to manage that properly," Duursema said. There is a uniform approach for what social distancing should look like inside the shops, but what should happen once shoppers leave the store remains unclear, she said.

"Entrepreneurs have made investments to arrange things properly in their store. Now agreements about the shopping streets are needed and then everyone is welcome again, provided people adhere to the measures," Duursema said.

She doesn't think that consumers need to avoid shopping streets, as some mayors have called, as long as it is clear what they should do to prevent spreading or catching the coronavirus. The rules should "preferably be as uniform as possible', Duursema said. "So that consumers also know where they stand."