Fly flags and give thanks to nurses on May 12

People in The Netherlands are being urged to hang flags and display posters in their windows on May 12 as a way of showing respect and thanks for the country's care workers. The call was put out by an NU'91, an organization representing nurses and other care workers.

May 12 would have been the 200th birthday of Florence Nightengale, a pioneer in the field of nursing. The date is celebrated as one of appreciation for those who provide care.

“We usually celebrate this day with the care workers but this year that is not possible. So we tried to find a simple way to celebrate the day in another way and show our appreciation," a spokesperson for NU'91 told NL Times. He said that it is even more important this year than in previous years to give credit to healthcare workers.

For people who do not have a flag at home, the organization has also made posters for people to download, print, and hang in their window. They have also created a children's version designed as a coloring sheet.

