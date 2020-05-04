Coronavirus hospital cases top 11,000, death toll rises to 5,082

The number of hospitalizations in The Netherlands caused by the coronavirus pandemic reached 11,037 on Monday, public health agency RIVM said. The agency added 42 more hospitalizations to its records, of which 14 took place on Sunday and the rest involved admissions from March 18 through May 2.

For the week ending Sunday, the agency noted 256 hospital admissions in total where the patient had a coronavirus infection. That figure is 49 percent lower than the previous week, when 502 people were hospitalized, including for respiratory illness Covid-19.

There were also ten more deaths added to the number people with an infection who passed away on Saturday, bringing that single-day tally up to 19. Four people were known to have died on Sunday. In total, the agency added 26 more deaths to its statistics from April 4 to present day, bringing the country's death toll to 5,082.

The daily statistics for weekend deaths and hospitalizations was quite low, even considering their preliminary nature. More patient statuses will likely be updated and added to the RIVM database in the days and weeks to come.

Even still, with 303 known deaths of people with coronavirus for the week ending on Sunday, the Netherlands continued to show signs of improvement. It was a 54 percent reduction in fatal cases compared to the previous week, when 654 died.

So far, the agency knows of 40,770 people who have tested positive for the viral infection, an increase of 199. Health officials in the Netherlands have tested 235,909 people since March began.