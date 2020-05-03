Explosive substance found in Groningen flat wrecked in blast; Two in custody

Investigators looking into a Friday evening explosion at an apartment building in Groningen arrested two residents late Saturday night after finding an “explosive substance” at the scene. Two people were injured in the blast on Wibenaheerd in the city’s Beijum-Oost neighborhood.

The explosion blew out the facade of a first floor apartment at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Initially, investigators speculated that a faulty natural gas connection in the home led to the explosion. After receiving a tip, police returned to the scene Saturday afternoon to look more closely at the rubble.

Once there, police said they found a situation which was suspicious enough it required them to evacuate the immediate surroundings, and contact the specialized explosives ordinance team for assistance. Around 50 residents were displaced for the second time in 24 hours, and shelter was provided for them at another building nearby.

In een flat aan de Wibenaheerd in #Groningen heeft een explosie plaatsgevonden. Hulpdiensten zijn groots aanwezig. De straat is afgesloten. pic.twitter.com/drXg25Kkze — rick ten cate (@ricktencate) May 1, 2020

“An explosive substance was in fact found in the home,” police said. Investigators were expected to search through the wreckage on Sunday morning.

The two people arrested were the residents of the first floor flat that suffered the most damage. They were taken to a detention facility while officers kept the damaged building guarded.

Residents were allowed to enter the building under police supervision to collect their pets and necessary medication.