Coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands approaching 5,000; Over 40,000 test positive

New statistics from publish health agency RIVM showed that at least 4,987 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died since the pandemic began, including 17 who died on Friday. The agency updated its database to reflect 94 more deaths than were previously reported, with those deaths taking place between March 24 and May 2.

Like cases with a fatal result, the number of new hospitalizations has generally declined since the end of March. The agency said it new of 97 new hospital admissions from March 25 and May 2, with 31 occurring on Friday. Overall, some 10,951 people have required hospital treatment after testing positive for the virus, including those who were being treated for respiratory illness Covid-19.

Across the Netherlands, 40,236 have tested positive for the infection, an increase of 445. As of Friday afternoon nearly 226 thousand people had been tested. The agency does not release data about the number of tests administered on weekend days and holidays.

Overall, Dutch labs are capable of processing 17,500 nasal swab tests per day to determine if a patient has an active coronavirus infection. Currently, these tests are mainly given to healthcare workers, other care workers, and patients with compromised immune systems. This will be expanded to include educators and childcare providers as primary schools and daycare facilities reopen on May 11.

The Ministry of Health confirmed to NL Times that it also wants to conduct more blood tests, testing for antibodies to see if someone has or previously had an active infection, but they are still investigating how to do so efficiently. A German lab offered to conduct an additional five thousand coronavirus swab tests per day for the Netherlands, but the Dutch authorities have not yet made use of this offer because the extra testing capacity is not needed at this stage, a spokesperson for ministry told NL Times.