Coronavirus prompting more weed smoking

About two fifths of Netherlands residents who smoke weed on a regular basis are now smoking more due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the preliminary results of a Trimbos Institute study. They gave boredom as the main reason for upping their daily joints, but stress and other psychological complaints were also often mentioned, the Telegraaf reports.

Almost half of the participants in the study told the addiction institute that they're smoking about the same amount of weed than before the coronavirus measures were implemented. A tenth said that they're smoking less, or have stopped smoking weed. Those who are smoking more now smoke an average of 4.3 joints per day, compared to an average of 3.6 before the coronavirus crisis.

Trimbos is doing this study to map out how cannabis users respond the the coronavirus measures. According to the institute, it is not a representative study, but it nevertheless gives a good indication of the effect of the coronavirus measures on cannabis use.