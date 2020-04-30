4,795 coronavirus deaths, incl. 9 healthcare workers; Amsterdam clubs to stay shut

At least 23 people who tested positive for coronavirus died on Wednesday, and 31 were hospitalized, preliminary statistics from health agency RIVM showed. So far, 4,795 people are known to have had a fatal outcome, including nine healthcare workers, the RIVM said.

There were 39,316 people in the country who tested positive for the virus as of Thursday morning. Of those who tested positive, 13,884 were healthcare workers, or approximately 35 percent of all those who tested positive in the country. A bit over three percent of caregivers who tested positive, 458, required hospitalization.

Some 10,769 have entered hospital for treatment in total, an increase of 84 from figures released on Wednesday. Those new cases date from March 12 through April 30. The agency also added 84 newly-reported fatalities involving a coronavirus infection to its statistics, with the deaths taking place between March 20 and April 30.

To date, nearly 220 thousand people have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is responsible for respiratory illness Covid-19.

Amsterdam clubs not allowed to reopen

Clubs and pop stages will have to remain closed until September 1st. NOS reports that Veiligheidsregio Amsterdam-Amstelland issued a declaration that these businesses will fall under the same rules as events and festivals, which are all canceled until at least September. The measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus were unclear on this point, as no distinction was made as to whether clubs would fall with the hospitality and catering industry or with events.

All 25 safety regions will adopt this declaration, so that there is no uncertainty. The organizations for Amsterdam clubs OAC raised concerns that this would happen earlier this week.

"We cannot continue to incur costs for months that have no income. If this takes longer, then it will be really difficult. We are all in expensive locations, staff costs are not fully reimbursed. And there are also a few new clubs, or clubs that have just been renovated and have less money to get through such a period," a spokesperson said to Het Parool.