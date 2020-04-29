Football clubs feel cheated by Eredivisie coronavirus decision; Preparing legal challenge

With reporting by Jamie de Geir.

Football clubs SC Cambuur and De Graafschap will definitely be challenging the KNVB's decision to freeze clubs where they are in the leagues, resulting in the two clubs missing their chance to move up to the Eredivisie. Both clubs have approached a lawyer to help them in their fight.

A spokesperson for De Graafschap confirmed to NL Times that they've hired a lawyer. "That does not immediately say that we are going to file a lawsuit. We are now working on determining a strategy, [Tuesday] was the first consultation with the lawyer," the spokesperson stressed. "It seems logical that we are going to do something, but we don't know yet whether this will be a lawsuit or something else."

SC Cambuur hired lawyer Dolf Segaar, who represented FC Twente in a legal battle against the KNVB a few years ago, according to the Telegraaf. Though this club too stressed that this does not automatically mean a lawsuit. "For the time being, we will keep all options open and we will jointly investigate the most promising route to justice," according to a statement by the club management on the SC Cambuur website. The Leeuwarden club also said that it would work together with De Graafschap in this process "where it reinforces each other".

SC Cambuur feels seriously damaged by the KNVB's decision, calling the fact that RKC can play in the Eredivisie next season while Cambuur was "sentenced" to another year in the Eerste Divisie a "serious injustice". The club was first in the Eerste Divisie this season. According to the Telegraaf, SC Cambuur had a 99.5 percent chance of promotion to the Eredivisie.