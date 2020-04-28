Coronavirus death toll stands at 4,566 as testing tops 200,000

New data from public health agency RIVM showed that 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus died on Monday, and 24 died on Sunday. It brings the total number of deaths connected to the virus up to 4,566.

That represents an overall increase of 48 reported deaths compared to figures released on Monday. The newly-recorded deaths did not all take place in the last few days, with some having taken place in the last week of March.

Another 17 people with coronavirus were hospitalized on Monday, and 28 were admitted into medical facilities on Sunday. To date, 10,609 people who tested positive required hospital treatment, an increase of 88 including cases dating back to March 19.

The peak in new hospitalizations took place on March 24, and the peak in fatal outcomes took place a week later.

At least 209,726 in the Netherlads have been tested for coronavirus since March 9, the RIVM said. Of that group, 38,416 had tested positive by early Tuesday morning, an increase of 171 compared to a day earlier.

The number of coronavirus cases in Zuid-Holland is quickly approaching the same total as in Noord-Brabant, which had been the hardest hit province in the Netherlands by far. At one point around 45 percent of all confirmed coronavirus patients in the Netherlands lived in Noord-Brabant. Now Noord-Brabant and Zuid-Holland each represent around 21 percent of all cases.