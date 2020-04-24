Arnhem police call for public's help after 10 car fires in one week

The police in Arnhem are turning to the public for help in catching the perpetrator or perpetrators behind ten car fires in the Gelderland city over the past week. All locals signed up to Burgernet will receive an email on Friday, with information about the crimes in the hope that this triggers information that leads to an arrest.

The most recent car fire happened on Ulrik Huberstraat at around 3:30 on Friday morning. During the night between Wednesday and Thursday, three cars went up in flames. And between Monday night and Tuesday morning, there were six car fires and two attempts to set cars alight, according to Omroep Gelderland.

Mayor Ahmed Marcouch called the arsons "a plague" on the city. "It is a life-threatening danger for local residents and horrible for the owners," he said to the broadcaster on Friday morning. "It does something to your sense of security and it is not without risk." He stressed that the police are "doing everything they can" to track down the perpetrators.