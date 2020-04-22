Man shot after stabbing officer in N. Brabant town
A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded by police on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked and injured an officer with a knife, the police confirmed. Both men were hospitalized, and neither had life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. on the Moergestelseweg in the Noord-Brabant village of Haghorst, after officers responded to reports that a man had been walking around the village carrying multiple knives. When approached by police the suspect attacked one of the officers, stabbing him with a knife.
Police then fired a warning shot to try and convince the suspect to back off his attack. When he refused, police said they took aim and shot the man.
The suspect, originally from Poland, was promptly arrested and taken to an area hospital. The stabbed police officer was also treated at a hospital for a minor injury.
The incident, including the police-involved shooting, were under investigation.