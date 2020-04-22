Man shot after stabbing officer in N. Brabant town

A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded by police on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked and injured an officer with a knife, the police confirmed. Both men were hospitalized, and neither had life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. on the Moergestelseweg in the Noord-Brabant village of Haghorst, after officers responded to reports that a man had been walking around the village carrying multiple knives. When approached by police the suspect attacked one of the officers, stabbing him with a knife.

Police then fired a warning shot to try and convince the suspect to back off his attack. When he refused, police said they took aim and shot the man.

​The suspect, originally from Poland, was promptly arrested and taken to an area hospital. The stabbed police officer was also treated at a hospital for a minor injury.

The incident, including the police-involved shooting, were under investigation.