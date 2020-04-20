Teen cyclist murdered in apparent random stabbing

Police in Oss have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing to death a teenager from Nistelrode over the weekend. The 18-year-old victim found gravely injured on a cycle path was the victim of the knifing, police said.

As of yet, there is no indication either that the victim and the suspect had known one another, or what the events were that preceded the stabbing incident.

The teenaged victim was found by his bicycle near the intersection of the Julianasingel and the Dr. Saal van Zwanenbergsingel in Oss at around 7:45 am Sunday. He died at the scene shortly after first responders arrived. Police confirmed on Monday the victim's cause of death had been from stab wounds, a revelation that prompted an ongoing criminal investigation into the matter.

Hours after the Nistelrode man was killed, authorities took a 25-year-old man into custody on suspicion of stabbing the teenager to death. The suspect, from Heesch, was spotted at the train station in Oss. He aroused suspicion by exhibiting "disturbed behavior," police said. When officers approached the man they found he had a knife in his possession.

"He is being held for further investigation and will be brought before the examining magistrate on Wednesday," the police confirmed. Officers confirmed the suspect had a previous run-in with the police.

Police are calling on the public to come forward with any information that might be relevant to the case.