Covid-19 Intensive care patients falls to lowest level in weeks; Regular care to resume

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care fell further on Monday, dropping to 1,158. That is over 18 percent lower than on April 9, when 1,417 were in ICU.

Eighteen people were no longer in ICU since Sunday, marking the ninth straight decline in intensive care patients. Of the total from the Netherlands, 50 were still being treated at German facilities.

"The steady decline continues, as expected. We are having discussions about working together to resume care non-COVID care,” said acute care network chair Ernst Kuipers.

And healthcare providers will start doing just that, the Dutch healthcare authority NZa said on Monday. The 11 regional consultancies for acute care (ROAZ), health insurers and regional care providers will organize restarting regular hospital care in phases. Initially the focus will be on the most necessary planned hospital care, and it will be gradually expanded from there. Further consultation will start with other care sectors, such as home care and mental healthcare, next week, NZa said.

"All parties involved realize that care must start up quickly. With the interests of people who need care in mind," NZa chairman Marian Kaljouw said.