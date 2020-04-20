Amsterdam impact: Effect of coronavirus shown in new online exhibition

The Amsterdam Museum is working on a digital exhibition to show the impact of the coronavirus on the city and its residents. The museum calls on Amsterdam residents to submit their personal stories. A team of artists and curators will select from these experiences for the exhibition titled "Corona in the city, which will launch in mid-May, ANP reports.

The museum is working with the Public Library of Amsterdam, the University of Amsterdam, and photography museum Foam on this exhibition. Instead of official numbers and facts, it will focus on everyday stories and experiences of people who live in Amsterdam.

Those who want to submit an idea may do so beginning on April 30. Written stories, photos, videos, audio clips, or any other expressions about an aspect of Covid-19 in Amsterdam are all welcome. Mayor Femke Halsema already submitted her entry.

"Amsterdam has entered the era of corona, a particularly intense period in our history," Margriet Schavemaker, artistic director of the Amsterdam Museum, said to the news wire. "It can be felt in all the capillaries of the city, it affects everyone. That is why we want to document this era now in order to tell the story of this period in the future. In addition, we hope to bring Amsterdam and Amsterdammers together by bringing together personal stories of vulnerability, comfort, loneliness, and solidarity."