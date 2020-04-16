Woman rescued from sex trafficking in The Hague; Two arrested

Police in the Netherlands said they saved a woman who was being sold as a sex trafficking victim, and managed to arrest the two people responsible for the scheme. The 27-year-old Bulgarian woman was rescued from a home in The Hague while at the same time the arrest took place at a hotel 25 kilometers away in Vlaardingen.

Authorities took a 34-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both originally from Bulgaria, into custody on Wednesday. "Police tracked down the two suspects because of an online sex advert," law enforcement said on Thursday.

"The 27-year-old victim, also from Bulgaria, received clients at a home," police said.

A special division of police focused on working with and identifying immigrants and human trafficking conducted the investigation. Their caseload involves issues related to sex trafficking, forced prostitution, and people smuggling.