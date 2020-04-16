Woman rescued from sex trafficking in The Hague; Two arrested

By Byron Mühlberg on April 16, 2020 - 19:20
Hague police officer
A police officer in The Hague. Sept. 11, 2015DutchlightDepositPhotosDeposit Photos

Police in the Netherlands said they saved a woman who was being sold as a sex trafficking victim, and managed to arrest the two people responsible for the scheme. The 27-year-old Bulgarian woman was rescued from a home in The Hague while at the same time the arrest took place at a hotel 25 kilometers away in Vlaardingen.

Authorities took a 34-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both originally from Bulgaria, into custody on Wednesday. "Police tracked down the two suspects because of an online sex advert," law enforcement said on Thursday.

"The 27-year-old victim, also from Bulgaria, received clients at a home," police said.

A special division of police focused on working with and identifying immigrants and human trafficking conducted the investigation. Their caseload involves issues related to sex trafficking, forced prostitution, and people smuggling.

Tags: 