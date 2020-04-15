Breda murderer on the run, another captured

The police are urgently looking for 29-year-old Anel Bijedic, convicted last week of the murder of a 25-year-old man in Breda in 2018. Bijedic was convicted along with 28-year-old Azzeddine A., and both were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Both had disappeared after the convictions, but A. turned himself in on Wednesday. But Bijedic, originally from Trebinje in Bosnia and Herzegovina, was nowhere to be found. Police said he was of average height and build,

The victim was killed in a shooting in an apartment on Roeselarestraat in Breda on 9 January 2018. A. and Bijedic were arrested after they seriously injured themselves jumping off a third-floor balcony in an attempt to escape the police.

The 25-year-old killed in the Breda shooting was later linked to a violent robbery in Bladel in 2017.

Bijedic and A. spent 1.5 years in pre-trial custody, but were released to await their trial in freedom last October. The court ruled on their case and sentenced them to 20 years in prison last Thursday, but they had disappeared without a trace.

The police are calling on the public's help find the missing man. Both were considered armed and dangerous, so police advised not to approach either if seen on the street.