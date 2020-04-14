Crime suspected in Easter death after body found in Zwaag home

Foul play was suspected in the death of a 52-year-old man, whose body was found in his own home on Easter Sunday. Martin Griep was found dead at about 8:45 p.m., police said, in the home on Ridderspoor in the Noord-Holland town of Zwaag.

"It is now clear that he was killed by a crime," police said, without specifying the cause of death.

The discovery of Griep's body prompted the police to launch a large-scale investigation into the incident. They confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the investigation is currently "in full-swing" and that "evidence is being examined and witnesses are being heard."

Investigators have requested that any member of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the Ridderspoor on Sunday evening come forward to speak with the police. Similarly, any person who had had relations with Griep, but who has not yet come forward, was also asked to contact police