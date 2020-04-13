Jazz pianist Louis van Dijk dead at 78

Dutch jazz pianist Louis van Dijk passed away on Sunday at the age of 78. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017. Over his lifetime, Van Dijk received multiple awards for his musical merits, including 19 gold and three platinum plates, four Edisons, being knighted in the Order of the Netherlands Lion, and a Golden Harp, NU.nl reports.

Van Dijk released his first jazz album, Louis van Dyke Trio/Quartet, in 1964. He ended his career in September 2018, a year after his Alzheimer's diagnosis, with a goodbye concert at the Loosdrecht Jazz Festival. A few months later he moved ot the Rosa Spier Huis in Laren, a retirement home that encourages artists to continue to be creative after their retirement.