Ship quarantined at Rotterdam port after possible Covid-19 death

The crew of a ship was quarantined in the Waalhaven in Rotterdam on Friday after a man died on the ship, possibly from the coronavirus. A crew member tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and was transferred to Erasmus MC, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

There are 13 crew members on board the ship, the Sapiem FDS, according to broadcaster Rijnmond. They are all showing symptoms and were all placed in isolation.

The Saipem FDS is an offshore vessel that sails under the flag of the Bahamas. It is currently moored at a transhipment company on Kesterenstraat, according to the broadcaster. It sailed from Schiedam to Rotterdam earlier this week, after spending two weeks in Schiedam.

The Rotterdam police sent forensic investigators to investigate the death on the ship.