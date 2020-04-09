Dutch woman the oldest in the world to survive Covid-19

Cornelia Ras from Goeree-Overflakkee is the oldest person worldwide to survive a Covid-19 infection, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) said to NU.nl. The 107-year-old woman was given a clean bill of health on Monday, after contracting the coronavirus during a church service in her nursing home in mid-March.

The WHO monitors the number of coronavirus cases worldwide. "We have not received any information of an older patient," the spokesperson said to the newspaper, but added that the age of a number of recovered patients is unknown. "But even then, she will most likely be the oldest."

Before Ras recovered, a 104-year-old man from Oregon was the oldest recovered coronavirus patient.

Exactly how many patients in the Netherlands have recovered from Covid-19 is not clear, as not everyone has been tested and public health institute RIVM does not keep official track of recoveries.

But it is known that Ras is not the only Dutch person over 100 to recover from the virus. A 101-year-old woman from Capelle aan den IJssel and a 103-year-old man from Steenbergen were also given the all-clear after being diagnosed with Covid-19.