Alternative Covid-19 tests and treatments don't work: Healthcare Inspectorate

The Dutch Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate issued a warning against alternative tests and treatments for the new coronavirus Covid-19. "They don't work. We call on 'healers' to stop immediately," the inspectorate said on Thursday, NOS reports.

The Inspectorate received signals about alternative treatments like holding on to gems, tubes or electrodes, the alternative 'testing' of blood, saliva or urine, and alternative 'measuring' of vibrations, waves, or energy fields.

"All these types of methods are unreliable and produce false results," the Inspectorate said. "Clients are wrongly worried or wrongly reassured."

Only tests performed by a qualified medical doctor are reliable and there are currently no treatments or medicines that can cure a coronavirus infection, the Inspectorate said.