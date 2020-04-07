Most NL entrepreneurs confident they'll survive coronavirus crisis

The majority, 65 percent, of entrepreneurs in the Netherlands are confident that their business will survive the coronavirus crisis, even though over a fifth of SMEs and 40 percent of self-employed have had to halt all their activities due to restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. 15 percent of entrepreneurs are worried that their business will collapse, according to a survey by MKB Service Desk and Motivaction.

Over half of entrepreneurs think their financial buffers will be enough to carry them through the crisis, but 40 percent think their's will be insufficient. This financial 'hole' can be filled by government measures, but half of entrepreneurs are not convinced that government help will be enough. "Seeing is believing," is the general sentiment among business owners regarding government help through the crisis, according to the researchers. Around 40 percent are confident in the government's measures.

There are, of course, differences between the sectors when it comes to confidence in the future. Some sectors are being hit very hard by the coronavirus crisis, Ronald de Snoo of MKB Service Desk said to BNR. "Think of the catering industry, retail and the event industry. But other sectors are having less of a hard time and opportunities are already thought of there. That dichotomy does exist." About 40 percent of entrepreneurs think that the crisis also offers them opportunities."

A third of business owners already applied for income support from the government. Most have cut costs as much as possible - 60 percent said they've stopped unnecessary expenses, 44 percent have postponed investments, and 43 percent have made their financial plans more frugal.