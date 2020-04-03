Temps up to 22ºC expected Sunday; Keep social distancing, weather service warns

The first weekend of April will be sunny and warm, with maximums up to 22 degrees expected on Sunday, according to Weeronline. But that does not mean we can suddenly ignore the social distancing measures implemented to fight the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, the weather service warned. "Follow the advice of the government even in good weather," Weeronline said in a pop-up warning. "We can protect ourselves and others."

Friday will still be cloudy with some showers, but these will clear up from the west during the afternoon. A moderate wind from the northwest will help keep maximums relatively cool at between 9 and 12 degrees.

Saturday will be full of sunshine, with a weak to moderate wind from the south to southeast. Maximums will range between 12 and 14 degrees, with some places in the south maybe hitting 16 degrees. Along the Wadden, maximums will climb no higher than 11 degrees.

On Sunday, a moderate southeast wind will bring warm air into the Netherlands, pushing afternoon temperatures to around 18 degrees on the Wadden, along the north coast and in the top parts of Noord-Holland. Elsewhere in the country, maximums of around 20 degrees are expected, with thermometers maybe climbing to 22 in the south. The sun will shine all day and no rain is expected.

"It is of course inviting to go out, but stay in your own garden or on the balcony," Weeronline said. "Open the windows and let spring into your home." If you do have a garden or balcony from which to bask in the sun, Weeronline suggests wearing sunscreen. "Unprotected and still pale winter skin can burn after 30 to 60 minutes."