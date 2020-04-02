Amsterdam concert orchestra to live-stream performance of Bach's St. Matthew Passion

The Amsterdam Concertgebouw orchestra will live-stream a performance of Bach's St. Matthew Passion, conducted by Ivan Fischer, on Friday. The performance will start at 7:00 p.m. and can be watched on the Amsterdam Concertgebouw's website, YouTube channel or Facebook page.

"With the concert stream of the beloved St. Matthew Passion, the Gebouw and orchestra hope to support the people in the Netherlands and throughout Europe," the Concertgebouw said on its site.

This live-stream concert is one of many performances that will be live-streamed from concert halls throughout Europe during the coronavirus crisis. A full program can be found here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3n2Wn15dqqo