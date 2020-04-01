Body of missing Scottish man, 21, found in Duivendrecht

A pedestrian walking in Duivendrecht Wednesday morning found the body of 21-year-old Matthew McCombe. The Scottish man had been missing since March 14, after he left his hotel early that morning.

Police would not speculate on foul play, saying only that his cause of death was under investigation, police told NL Times. His body was found at about 9:10 a.m. in the water at the Molenkade, part of a wide area where volunteers and rescue workers had focused their efforts in the two weeks after he disappeared.

McCombe was staying at the Novotel in Amsterdam Zuid for the weekend, celebrating his birthday with some friends. He walked out of the hotel towards the RAI convention center at 6:15 a.m., and a half-hour later he was walking on Amsteldijk near the Berlagebrug, a bridge over the Amstel river, surveillance camera footage showed.

McCombe's father had been in town to try and track down his son's whereabouts. The social distancing measures in place to fight the spread of coronavirus made it difficult to coordinate a large volunteer search effort, a family representative said.

He was identified by the Scottish Sun newspaper as being the grandson of football legend Billy McNeill, who captained Celtic when the team won its 1967 European Cup.

Anyone who might have seen McCombe after his disappearance should contact police so they can piece together the events that led up to Wednesday morning's discovery.