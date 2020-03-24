Supermarkets, pharmacies to start limiting customers allowed in

By Janene Pieters on March 24, 2020 - 13:18
Supermarkets and drug stores in the Netherlands will introduce a door policy starting immediately. One customer per 10 square meters is allowed inside, and once a store is full, customers will have to wait outside.

Taking a shopping cart is also now mandatory in supermarkets, even if a customer only wants one product, the central food trade association CBL announced on Tuesday, NU.nl reports.

Security guards are already present at some stores to stop customers going in if the store is at its limit. If stores don't have security guards, other personnel will have to enforce the policy, CBL announced. 

These new rules are to adhere to stricter measures against the spread of Covid-19 implemented on Monday. People must stay 1.5 meters apart from others in public spaces. 

