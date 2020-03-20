Over 180 radio stations play 'You'll Never Walk Alone' together

At the initiative of Dutch 3FM DJ Sander Hoogendoorn, 183 radio stations in 31 countries played the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Gerry and the Pacemakers at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The idea was to emphasize solidarity in this time of social distancing brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative started on Tuesday, when Hoogendoorn called Jeroen Kijk of NPO Radio 2 and asked him to join him. Later other Dutch and foreign radio stations followed.

The music sounded simultaneously in 31 countries on Friday, according to a list published by 3FM. These include the Netherlands, Curacao, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Estonia,, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, Romania, Georgia, Portugal, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, France, Cyprus, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Norway, Slovenia, Italy, Moldova, Montenegro, Sweden and the Czech Republic.