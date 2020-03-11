Loaded gun at Schiphol airport; three arrested

Three men were arrested at Schiphol Airport on Monday evening after a loaded gun was found in their possession, the Koninklijke Marechaussee said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The firearm was discovered during a routine check of a car with three people inside on the airport's departure passage. During the check, a Marechaussee officer noticed that one of the passengers was acting very nervously. He tried to escape the check by getting out of the car, throwing a bag into the back seat as he did so.

The loaded pistol was found in the bag. As none of the three men would say who the gun belonged to, they were all arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession. The suspects are two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old from Amsterdam.

A home in Amsterdam was searched in connection with the firearm discovery, but nothing suspicious was found. The firearm and ammunition were seized.

The Koninklike Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security, including at the Dutch airports.