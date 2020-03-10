Enthusiasm, flexibility most important for Netherlands employers

By Janene Pieters on March 10, 2020 - 09:22
looking for a jobPicture: Twitter/@TheBaxterBean

Employers in the Netherlands value employees' enthusiasm, flexibility and passion, according to a study by vacancy site Indeed.nl. The terms "enthusiastic", "flexible", and "passionate" are the most common terms used in vacancies posted on the site, ANP reports.

The Dutch words for "enthusiastic" and "flexible" each appear in nearly 19 percent of vacancies on the site. "Passionate" is in 11.5 percent of listings. Applicants most often present themselves as flexible, creative, and stress-resistant. 

A survey among 1 thousand Dutch employees and 500 employers by PanelWizard for Indeed found that employers and employees agree on the top three most important secondary employment conditions. Both groups listed pension regulation as most important, followed by travel expense compensation, and training facilities in third place.

A thirteenth check and possibilities to grow are in employees' numbers four and five. For employers, possibilities to grow is in fourth place, followed by flexible working times. 

