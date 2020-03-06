Feyenoord crushes NAC Breda in Dutch cup semis

Feyenoord is all set to face FC Utrecht in the finals of the KNVB Beker, the annual Dutch football tournament, after they beat NAC Breda 7-1 last night in Rotterdam. Captain Steven Berghuis was instrumental to the victory, scoring a hat trick.

The three-goal performance secured man of the match honors for Berghuis, with Ridgeciano Haps, Robert Bozenik, Luciano Narsingh and Marco Senesi scoring one each. NAC Breda’s consolation goal was put in the back of the net by Jan Paul van Hecke.

Steven Berghuis was proud of his three goals and especially his second goal scored right before half time “That goal is in the top three of my most beautiful goals ever.” He told AD.

Manager Dick Advocaat was also pleased with his team. “We started so badly, you can fall behind with a start like that. But after the goal from Marco Senesi, I was already wondering how many goals we would score.”

For NAC Breda the cup run is over. The team performed above expectations in the tournament, and that is something to be proud of despite the loss, according to manager Peter Hyballa. “I congratulated the boys on their achievement for reaching the semi-finals.”

Their goalscorer, van Hecke, said, “We started well, then Feyenoord scored the first and after that, it is like you are just watching the goals go in,” he said in a team statement.

The Dutch cup final between Feyenoord and Utrecht will be played on April 19, and will be a home game of sorts for Feyenoord. The KNVB Beker final is traditionally played at the Rotterdam team’s stadium, De Kuip, regardless of who makes it to the final.