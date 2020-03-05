Jihadist spotted in A'dam debate center linked to 19 murders in Syria

Aziz A., a suspected jihadist who played a leading role in terrorist movement Jubhat al-Nusra according to the authorities, has also been linked to 19 murders in Syria in 2012, the Public Prosecutor revealed in a proforma hearing against the 34-year-old man on Thursday. Complicity in these 19 murders have been added to the suspicions against him, the Prosecutor said, AD report.

A. came to the Netherlands with his 43-year-old brother Fatah. They are both suspected of participating in a terrorist organization, according to the newspaper.

In September 2017, A. was recognized as a fighter for a terrorist organization in De Balie in Amsterdam. He was spotted by activists from the group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, who were watching a documentary about Raqqa in the hands of  the ISIS caliphate at the time.

 A. was again in the news in January 2019, when his ex-girlfriend, Financieele Dagblad correspondent Ans Boersma, was deported from Turkey. She was suspected of helping A. get forged documents for a visa application. 

In May last year, Nieuwsuur reported that A. worked as an informant for Dutch intelligence and security service AIVD between 2016 and 2018.

