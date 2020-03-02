Delft coronavirus patient praised for her fast, smart response to symptoms

The Haaglanden regional division of public health service GGD praised a 23-year-old woman form Delft for how she acted when she noticed that she had symptoms of the Covid-19 virus. The most important thing she did was stay in her home and contact her doctor by phone, thereby minimizing her contact with others, spokesperson Miranda de Haan of GGD Haaglanden said to NL Times.

The woman's diagnosis was confirmed on Saturday. She had returned from Lombardy, Italy on February 24th. Hundreds of people in the region of northern Italy have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

On her journey home, the woman from Delft already wore a mask on the plane because she noticed symptoms of the virus. "She then went home immediately and the best thing the lady did was that she did not go to the doctor, but called the doctor. This is very important, it minimized contact with people," De Haan said.

According to the GGD spokesperson, anyone who visited an area with Covid-19 infections or had contact with someone who did and are now showing symptoms, should follow this woman's example. Don't go to the doctor, but call them. And stay at home.

The GGD made contact with 10 to 15 people who were in contact with the Delft woman since she became infected. "They must monitor their health for 14 days and if they feel any symptoms they should contact the doctor, again call and do not go themselves, who will contact the GGD and we will get in touch to take samples."

The woman is currently quarantined at home and is doing well. "Not everyone has to go to the hospital, only people with serious respiratory symptoms. The woman from Delft is still coughing, but has no fever."

On Monday morning, public health institute stressed on Twitter that a total of 10 people in the Netherlands have been diagnosed with Covid-19, refuting "fake news" posts circulating on social media.

The national government launched a helpline that Netherlands residents can call with questions about the coronavirus. The number is 0800-1351.