Uber to open headquarters in Amsterdam's Zuidas

Uber's new international headquarters will be located on the Zuidas in Amsterdam. The company behind the taxi app with the same name plans to move into the monumental Tripolis park in 2022, the Volksrkant reports.

Uber's head office is currently located in The Cloud at Amstel Station. The number of employees grew rapidly over the past years, from 400 to 1,500, and the current space can't accommodate all of them. Some 600 Uber employees will therefore work in Spaces Westerpark until the new headquarters are ready, according to the newspaper.

The Tripolis complex is a municipal monument designed by Aldo van Eyck in the 1990s. It is being redeveloped into an eco-friendly campus site. The iconic towers will be kept, but more offices and rental apartments will be added. Uber will use 30 thousand of the available 45 thousand square meters.

Uber started out as a taxi app, but has since expanded its range to include services like meal delivery service UberEats and freight transport service UberFreight. Worldwide the company employs over 27 thousand people.