Shell Singapore employees instructed to work at home over coronavirus concerns

Shell instructed a number of its Singapore employees to work from home for the time being after the company confirmed that one employee was in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19. The employee in question "is well with no symptoms", the Dutch petroleum company said.

As a precautionary measure, Shell instructed the employee as well as colleagues he has been in close contact with to work from home for the time being. The company will also clean and disinfect the work areas and common areas according to guidelines set by the local health authorities. This involves employees who work at The Metropolis in Singapore.

A spokesperson for Shell could not tell RTL Nieuws how many employees are now working from home, or how many employees work in the affected office. A total of 3,100 people work at Shell in Singapore, according to the broadcaster.